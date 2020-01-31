Synology Introduces SA3200D, Protecting Core Business Services

Synology Inc. has announced the availability of the SA3200D dual controller storage system, delivering maximum system availability in a single device. SA3200D joins the Synology SA family of scalable and high-performance storage systems built to simplify and centralize data management.

“Businesses are looking for on-premises data management solutions due to data privacy concerns, but at the same time they’re expecting the ease of use and reliability of public clouds,” said Jason Fan, Product Manager at Synology Inc. “Synology has invested heavily into both the hardware and software components powering the SA3200D to achieve maximum system uptime in a single easy to deploy package.”

Featuring an active-passive controller design, SA3200D provides hardware redundancy at every level to prevent a single point of failure. Dual storage controllers provide automatic failover protection, while the hot-swappable architecture ensures business-critical services are up and running at all times. The shared storage design and up to 500 TB1 scalable architecture reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Easy to deploy by IT departments and greatly simplifies operations with comprehensive tools designed for businesses to safeguard their data.