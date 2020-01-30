Synology Introduces DiskStation DS420j, Your Essential Home Server

Synology Inc. launched DiskStation DS420j, a file syncing and sharing solution that addresses different capacity demands for home users.

“With a vast amount of data generated from mobile devices, laptops and cameras, file syncing and sharing has become a challenge facing personal users. It is inevitable for them to find a reliable way to protect their digital assets,” said, Kevin Meng, Product Manager at Synology Inc. “DS420j offers a simple and private solution with massive capacity for you and your family to sync and share memories as you grow them.”

DS420j is a 4-bay NAS server designed for home and personal users to efficiently manage and share their multimedia files, making it an ideal choice when it comes to photo storage and video streaming. Powered by its 64-bit 4-core CPU, DS420j ensures smooth photo management and browsing experience.

• 64-bit 4-core CPU with 1 GB DDR4 memory

• Over 112 MB/s encrypted reading and writing performance

• Maximum storage capacity up to 64 TB

DS420j runs on DiskStation Manager, the solid platform for data management, featuring data security and work efficiency. Synology has received numerous media accolades, topping the mid-range NAS category in TechTarget’s storage solution survey and winning PCMag Business Choice for the sixth time.