Synology Introduces DiskStation DS220j, Simple Data Backup and Multimedia Streaming

Synology Inc. launched DiskStation DS220j, an entry-level 2-bay network-attached storage (NAS) built for data consolidation and management.

“The ease of taking photos and videos has allowed anyone to become a content creator. Effective management and safekeeping of digital assets, whether for personal use or to share with others, has become a common challenge,” said Michael Wang, Product Manager at Synology Inc. “The cost-effective DS220j allows anyone to easily set up a personal cloud to store and organize their data from other devices.”

Enable automatic photo backups on your mobile device for easy management of content. The personal photo management solution, Synology Moments, allows you to view your entire collection of photos and videos on the go while freeing up valuable space on your mobile device.

Create your own personal cloud with Synology Drive for multi-versioned backups of your files on computers. Easily share and synchronize files with other people and across devices.

Additional features:

• Supports up to 32 TB

• MacOS Time machine support

• Back up and synchronize with other devices or public clouds

DS220j runs on DiskStation Manager, the solid platform for data management, featuring data security and work efficiency. Synology has received numerous media accolades, topping the mid-range NAS category in TechTarget’s storage solution survey and winning PCMag Business Choice for the sixth time.