Synology DiskStation DS1618+ High-performance and 6-bay NAS ideal for addressing multi-tasking challenges

Synology DiskStationDS1618+ is a 6-bay NAS, that provides storage scalability, perfect for tech enthusiasts and small- to medium-sized businesses by handling workloads effortlessly. Further, boost storage performance with the optional M.2 SSD cache or enhance network speeds by adding a 10 GbE NIC.

DS1618+ comes with a PCIe expansion slot to support add-in cards. Install a dual M.2 SSD card for high-IOPS system caching or a 10GbE NIC for ultra-fast data transmission.

DS1618+ is designed to reliably store your data and is backed by Synology’s three-year hardware warranty. An optional two-year extended warranty is available in select regions for up to five years of coverage.

File Station is a web-based, fast and secure management tool built to allow easy, drag-and-drop operation without requiring any complex setup on Mac or PC. Advanced search and filtering tools allow for easy organization and sharing of files with just a link. Supports SMB, FTP, AFP, NFS, WebDAV, compatible with any environment.

Office is a collaboration package combining the convenience and usability of public clouds with the data privacy and security guaranteed by private clouds. It allows you to work seamlessly

DS1618+ integrates various backup applications to safeguard your important data on any device with an intuitive user interface and durable storage technologies.