Synology Annoinces DiskStation DS218j for Home and Personal Cloud Storage

Synology DiskStation DS218j is an entry-level 2-bay NAS that is powered by a dual-core 1.3Ghz CPU with 512GB of DDR3 RAM. It offers approximately 113MB/s sequential read and 112 MB/s sequential write speeds.

The latest Synology DS218j helps you backup all your digital assets with rapid data transmission and low power consumption. Designed specifically for home users, it also provides Cloud Station Backup for PC protection. The product comes with features like real-time incremental backup technology, where data is stored on a PC and can be backed up to a Synology NAS instantly using minimal system resources while bringing in a truly comprehensive and secure private cloud experience.

Cloud Station Backup provides an optimized PC backup solution. With the incremental backup technology, Cloud Station backs up only the modified files and divides them into even smaller parts, demanding significantly fewer system resources than traditional backup methods wherein Cloud Station Backup carries out the most complete backup tasks in real-time. When data is voluminous, a real-time backup prevents massive data loss due to unexpected disaster during backup cycles incorporating Real-time backup saving from massive data loss.

Synology Drive unifies multiple file portals on Synology NAS and greatly simplifies data management by synchronizing files across various platforms. To fulfill your need for office collaboration, Drive also provides seamless sharing features to ensure that you do not lose important files.