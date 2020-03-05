Synechron Named Winner in Best Places to Work Awards For Third Consecutive Year

Synechron Inc. has announced that it has been named a winner in the Business Intelligence Best Places to Work Awards for 2020. Synechron was named a winner in the Global Enterprise category, in which the Business Intelligence Group sought to identify companies that are actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging.

John Gaunt, Chief Human Resources Officer, stated, “I am proud to see Synechron honored once again for being a Best Place to work. Achieving this title for the third consecutive year confirms that our employees are best of breed and continue to contribute to our Synechronite family and culture year after year, and are proud to be Synechronites.”

“Congratulations to Synechron for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear from analyzing the employee survey data that this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to, but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team.”