Synechron Data Science Accelerators Honored at the FTF Innovation Awards

Synechron Inc. announced that it has been recognized by the Financial Technology Forum (FTF) Innovation Awards in the Best in AI category for its AI Data Science Accelerator Program. The final award winners for this year’s competition were determined by votes cast online by FTF News’ readers and industry participants. Robert Huntsman, Synechron’s Head of Data Science, accepted the award at the ceremony in New York.

In describing the category, FTF News stated, “Artificial Intelligence and machine learning technologies are shaking up major facets of securities operations from robo advisors to reconciliation systems guided by AI. This award will spotlight the industry participant that has done the most to advance operations via AI/ML initiatives.”

Launched in October of 2018, Synechron’s Data Science Accelerators are the company’s fifth of six Accelerator programs. The program consists of five Accelerators, including solutions for Visual Research, Informed Investing, Customer Complaints Management, and Credit Risk, and most recently added to the suite, an Accelerator for LIBOR. The FTF Award is the second industry award recognition for the program.

Robert Huntsman, Head of Data Science at Synechron said, “At Synechron, we always are innovating and looking for the next wave of transformation for our clients. We are honored to be recognized for our leading Data Science capabilities at the FTF Awards and look forwarding to keeping up the pace of innovation.”