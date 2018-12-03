Symantec Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers

Symantec Corp. announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers. Symantec has been a Leader in every Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers that Gartner has produced.

According to the 2018 report, “Interest in CASBs is intense and customer adoption is rapid — driven by enterprises of all sizes embracing the cloud as the default starting point for new projects and the next step for updates and enhancements to existing applications.”

Additionally, the report notes, “By 2022, 60% of large enterprises will use a CASB to govern some cloud services, up from less than 20% today.”

With the rise in cloud-based solutions and remote workforces, CASBs support organizations by providing critical visibility, security and control for cloud applications and services. Symantec’s CloudSOC CASB delivers broad and deep protection for the public cloud, featuring shadow IT discovery and analysis, advanced cloud risk reports, data security with advanced DLP, malware analysis, sophisticated user behavior analytics and granular access and usage policy controls.

Symantec CloudSOC recently became the first CASB to extend visibility and risk analysis of shadow IT to thousands of mobile SaaS applications, revealing what was previously a blind spot for organizations. It also became the first CASB to support Fast APIs for Microsoft Office 365 and Box, drastically reducing the time it takes to discover and remediate threats. The new custom Gatelet feature also ensures any highly-specialized or homegrown cloud applications are protected.

“Symantec’s CloudSOC CASB provides customers with broad and deep coverage of cloud services, extensive DLP, malware protection and unique features to protect against compromised accounts,” said Eric Andrews, vice president, cloud security, Symantec. “As an integral part of Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense Platform, CloudSOC CASB can protect virtually any cloud application, providing an important layer of defense for organizations in the cloud generation.”