Symantec Leads Unprecedented Industry Collaboration to Drive Down Cost and Complexity of Cyber Security

Symantec Corp. announced that more than 120 companies have joined forces with Symantec to drive down the cost and complexity of cyber security, while improving response times to protect enterprises against sophisticated threats. This includes major players like AWS, Box, IBM Security, Microsoft, Oracle, ServiceNow and Splunk, as well as dozens of other technology innovators, who are now building or delivering more than 250 products and services that integrate with Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense (ICD) Platform.

This unprecedented industry collaboration reflects a “platform shift” in the cyber security industry, as new research from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) shows enterprise customers are looking to consolidate vendors and adopt more integrated platforms backed by an open ecosystem.

Integrated defense improves security by increasing the speed and effectiveness, while greatly reducing the resources required. To make that shift even easier, Symantec also today announced important innovations – including a new universal data exchange, shared management capabilities, and upgraded data loss prevention software that help customers stop untrusted apps before they compromise confidential data. All are built on Symantec’s ICD Platform, which provides a unified framework for information protection, threat protection, identity management and compliance across endpoints, networks, applications, and clouds.

“There’s a seismic shift happening in cyber security,” said Art Gilliland, EVP and GM Enterprise Products, Symantec. “The old way of fighting cyber-attacks using fragmented tools has become too complex and expensive to manage. Integrated platforms are the future. We’re proud to be leading this platform shift with a clear vision and winning portfolio – along with hundreds of partners and thousands of experts working every day on the front lines to protect our customers. We are completely convinced that our best defense going forward is an integrated defense.”