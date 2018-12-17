Symantec and Fortinet Partner to Deliver Robust and Comprehensive Cloud Security Service

Symantec Corp and Fortinet announced an expansive partnership agreement to provide customers with the industry’s most comprehensive and robust security solutions. Fortinet’s industry-leading Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) capabilities are planned to be integrated into Symantec’s cloud-delivered Web Security Service (WSS). Additionally, Symantec’s industry-leading endpoint protection solutions are also planned to be integrated into the Fortinet Security Fabric platform. The technology partnership provides essential security controls across endpoint, network, and cloud environments that are critical to enforcing the Zero Trust security framework.

WSS is a simple-to-use, cloud-delivered network security service that provides protection against advanced threats, provides access control, and safeguards critical business information for secure and compliant cloud application and web use. The integration of Fortinet’s industry-leading FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall with Symantec’s WSS will result in the most comprehensive set of cloud-delivered threat prevention capabilities in a single service offering on the market today.

“As the first step in this technology partnership, we plan to deliver best-of-breed security through the combination of enterprise-class advanced firewall controls to Symantec’s industry-leading network security service,” said Art Gilliland, EVP and GM Enterprise Products, Symantec. “Through this partnership, we hope to provide joint customers the power of Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense Platform bolstered byFortinet’s leading NGFW in an integrated solution that’s easy to use and deploy.”

Additionally, Symantec’s industry-leading endpoint protection solution is planned to be integrated into theFortinet Security Fabric platform, providing customers with real-time, actionable threat intelligence and automated response for exploit-driven attacks and advanced malware. Interoperability between Fortinet’s SD-WAN technology will also be certified to work with Symantec’s Web Security Service through Symantec’s Technology Integration Partner Program (TIPP). As part of the collaboration, both companies plan to engage in joint go-to-market activities.

“With today’s announcement, two industry leaders are coming together to provide enterprise-class capabilities across cloud, network, and endpoint security,” said Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet. “Upon completion of the integration, Symantec cloud web gateway customers will be able to benefit from Fortinet’s enterprise-class advanced firewall controls, and for the first time ever, Fortinet customers will be able to purchase the industry-leading FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall via FWaaS. With the addition of Symantec as a Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner, Symantec’s endpoint security solution will be validated to seamlessly integrate with the Fortinet Security Fabric platform to provide more consistent and effective protection for joint customers.”