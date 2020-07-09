SUSE To Acquire Rancher Labs, Becoming A Market Leader In Enterprise Kubernetes Management

SUSE has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Rancher Labs. Based in Cupertino, Calif., Rancher is a privately held open source company, providing a market leading Kubernetes Management platform.

“This is an incredible moment for our industry, as two open source leaders are joining forces. The merger of a leader in Enterprise Linux, Edge Computing and AI with a leader in Enterprise Kubernetes Management will disrupt the market to help customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys,” said Melissa Di Donato, SUSE CEO. “Only the combination of SUSE and Rancher will have the depth of a globally supported and 100% true open source portfolio, including cloud native technologies, to help our customers seamlessly innovate across their business from the edge to the core to the cloud.”

As IT leaders increasingly seek to leverage the cloud to innovate and drive digital transformation, Kubernetes has rapidly emerged as a core pillar of IT strategy. Gartner predicts that growing adoption of cloud-native applications and infrastructure will increase use of container management to over 75% of large enterprises in mature economies by 2024 (up from less than 35% in 2020).

SUSE, a leader in Enterprise Linux, Edge Computing and AI, and Rancher, a leader in Kubernetes Container Management, will deliver computing everywhere with the latest AI and seamless deployment of containerized workloads from the edge to the core to the cloud.

“Rancher and SUSE will help organizations control their cloud native futures,” said Sheng Liang, Rancher CEO. “Our leading Kubernetes platform with SUSE’s broad open source software solutions creates a powerful combination, enabling IT and Operations leaders worldwide to best meet the needs of their customers wherever they are on their digital transformation journey from the data center to cloud to edge.”

Following regulatory approvals and the acquisition’s close, customers of both companies will benefit from a broader best-in-class portfolio as well as from the vastly increased global presence and innovation power. SUSE customers will benefit from the robust capabilities of Rancher’s industry leading cloud native technologies, named by Forrester WaveTM as a leader in Enterprise Container Platform Software. Rancher’s customers will on the other hand gain access to SUSE’s global support network and broad open source portfolio.

This combination is also a huge win for SUSE’s global partner ecosystem who will now be able to provide an even broader range of solutions to their customers with Rancher’s solutions.