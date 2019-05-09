Supertron signed up with Optoma Projector for Pan India Distribution

Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd. has acquired yet another exclusive distribution right of world leading Projector brand Optoma. It is a world leading, and award winning projector brand globally.

Optoma has focused on projection system development and marketing since it was established. With full competency of resource distributing and controlling in the value added chain, Optoma is the true pioneer in the world of projection technology. Optoma Projector stands at #3 positions in India.

Optoma market their range of Projectors in India through Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd. who will be offering the product across their 34branch offices in India through its vast and dedicated channel Network.

V. K. Bhandari, CMD at Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd said, “We are happy to add Optoma to our strong brand portfolio. This association is testimony to our reputation as one of the leading and strong players in the IT hardware and accessories distribution market. We are looking forward to work closely with Optoma, we will extend our resources and support to promote best of breed products from Optoma to market. We would be focusing IT Channel more which is our forte at the beginning & gradually get into other segments and verticals becuase Optoma Projector is well accepted brand in Education, Govt. Corporate & Entertainment Segment.”

Optoma product range includes VGA, XGA, WXGA, Short Throw, Laser,4K etc, including portable, fixed installation and home theatre. The Optoma Group has continental headquarters in Asia, Europe, and USA.

Gordon Wu, Vice President of Optoma APAC at Optoma said: “We are very honour to collaborate with Supertron to boost and expand Optoma India’s market in the future. Also, we believe Supertron is well-prepared to adapt to India market trends and needs.”

Supertron is one of the fastest growing IT distributors in India known not only for its distribution strength but also for its efficiency in acting as an extended arm of vendor thus adding value to the chain. Supertron’s reach and strength of channel penetration will help Optoma to grow further in the Indian market.