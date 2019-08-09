Supertron set-up Value Added Distribution (VAD) business vertical

Supertron has set-up a new vertical: Value-added distribution. Supertron VAD business mission aims to pioneer in IP communication into every family, business and community aimed at linking digitally by safeguarding elation for citizens and increasing human proficiency. Supertron intends to provide pre-sale support comprising product demonstration, installation and technical support, a service being increasingly required in view of the sophisticated nature of products being sold, a premium on the individual selling to be technically competent and a wider range of such products being offered.

With this objective, Supertron announced that Debraj Dam is joining Supertron as Chief of VAD vertical. Debraj, with over two decades of growth leadership experience, is recognized as a change management expertise and has the background of IIM -Ahmedabad. Debraj will be responsible for establishing and leading Supertron VAD vertical based in Delhi along with SI business and focusing PAN India operation. he will advance the business strategy, vision, and employee-first ethos of Supertron in the India market ensuring value-based alignment and commitment that provides tangible insights and business value with a consultative approach.

V.K. Bhandari, CMD of Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd said, “Due to our ongoing consistent successes, Supertron is expanding systematically and scaling its product offering to meet the increasing demand for storage, Server, security, AV, DC & IP communication vertical”. He further added that Deb is a trusted disruptor with 2 decades growth leadership as a transformation leader, solution innovator and brand builder and distinctively suited to help us nurture and grow a VAD vertical that enables employees to excel and customers to succeed with our best of breed solution for increasing human proficiency. We have a very strong brand portfolio and partner reach to grow our business at 20% CAGR for past 5 years.

“I look forward to establish a strong presence of VAD vertical in the India market and set the agenda of the company towards partner experience and solution innovation,” said Debraj. Further I’m excited to build a passionate VAD team, and work with our existing PAN India team members to expand inclusive thinking and processes, and grow and take Supertron to the next level in the India market of bringing latest technological products and its solution to partners & customers.