Supertron Foundation organized first Cultural evening “Colourfull Minds” with all underprivileged children’s

Supertron Foundation has organized first cultural program on 15th of February2020 at Rabindra Bhavan Auditorium, Dum Dum, Northern part of Kolkata to provide an opportunity to showcase their talent in areas of art and culture. Total 130 school children and 3 NGOs participated to the program named “Colourful Minds”. More than 650 audiences have witnessed this scintillating performance and moreover most of the children’s first time performing on stage and audience. Mr. Vivek Gupta, MD of Sanmarg and renowned social activist Mr. Mudar Pathreya was the chief guest and Guest of honor respectively. The program started with lamp lighting by all the guests along with V. K. Bhandari, CMD supertron.

SEPL has founded Supertron Foundation in 2016 to focus on its CSR activities in structured and professional way. Supertron Foundation has spread its wings to the various sections of the underprivileged society, focusing primarily in three areas-1) Empowerment through technology 2) Livelihood 3) Health.

The beneficiaries of its various social project undertaken in the above three areas are from the lowest economic strata of the society and also of most deprived and vulnerable –a) orphan girl children b) children from slums of kolkata c) children and persons with disability d) old people.

Supertron Foundation executes its social projects through various NGOs associated with these under privileged .

Supertron Foundation has set up 30 Computer Empowerment Centers in and around Kolkata and idea behind to form digital classroom to schools specially to underprivileged students from slum areas. Our computer empowerment centre provide them computer games, cartoons & motivational videos/movies in projector screen along with classroom studies. Today Computer literacy is must and important for all. For any kind of job basic knowledge of Computer is essential. We have taken initiative to open chain of Computer Empowerment centre for underprivileged children’s to make them computer literate for life.

Supertron Foundation has organised yearly sports since 2019 & 2020, more than 300 student participated in sports this year.