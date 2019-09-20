Supertron Foundation, CSR wing of Supertron Electronics awarded as Best Corporate foundation for Computer Empowerment Centre for underprivileged children

The 6th NATIONAL CSR SUMMIT, CSR TIMES AWARDS & 49th INDIAN ACHIEVERS’ AWARDS, 2019 was organized by CSR TIMES, in association with Indian Achievers’ Forum at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

The Seminar highlighted some commendable CSR projects done by PSUs, Corporates, Foundation, NGOs and Individuals.

The seminar began with lighting of ceremonial lamp by Chief Guest, Shri G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs, and Guests of Honour, MP Veerendra Kumar, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Ms Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Wowen (NCW), Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTC), Mrs Lisha Goenka, Director-Indian Achievers Forum, and Mr Harish Chandra, Editor-CSR TIMES & Executive Director-Indian Achievers’ Forum.

Supertron Foundation a CSR wing of national IT hardware distribution giant Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd. Supertron Foundation Has recognized for their Computer Empowerment Centre for underprivileged is highly appreciated. CSR Times awarded Supertron Foundation for Best Corporate foundation for Slum area development in terms of Computer Education.

600 applications submitted for nominations, only 80 projects could qualify for the nominations and only 60 of them were adjudged winners for the Awards in 16 different categories.

In the PSU Sector, while Oil India Limited bagged three Awards for their CSR projects in Education, Healthcare and Skill Development; Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL). won Award for their project on Education; Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL). for healthcare; for Water Conservation & Management and THDC India Ltd. for Rural Development & Infrastructure; State Bank of India (SBI) for Environment; and Central Coalfields Ltd. won the Award for its CSR project on Sports Promotion.

In the Corporate Sector, some notable Award winning projects were from Tech Mahindra Foundation, Hindalco, Amway, Indusind Bank, FIAT, EPAM Systems etc.