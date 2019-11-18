Supertron Electronics launches the Gold Rush Program for their resellers

Supertron Electronics recently announced the Gold Rush Program for their Resellers on Kaspersky. Supertron Electronics has been associated with Kaspersky as their B2C National Distributor since the past one year. The program comes as a rewarding initiative from Supertron to increase and grow Kaspersky’s reach in the Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities.

Sanjay Khushalani, Group Business Manager, Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd. said, “We are excited to announce the Gold Rush Program to motivate our Resellers and Regional Distributors to earn extra benefits/ rewards by selling Kaspersky Security Products for Home Users which is already a trusted brand with end consumers. On completing a year of our association with Kaspersky, we look forward to growing business with Kaspersky and launch more similar programs in the coming year”.

The initiative is applicable on purchase of eligible Kaspersky products from Supertron Electronics’ authorized Regional Distributors. The following Kaspersky products are eligible for the Gold Rush Program are Kaspersky Antivirus, Kaspersky Internet Security – PC & Mac and Kaspersky Total Security.

On purchase of the above Kaspersky products the Resellers can upload their valid purchase invoice on www.superrewards.in and claim the Gold Vouchers won during the program. The program starts from 1st of November and lasts upto 31st December 2019.

With each validated purchase the Resellers can accumulate points as per the slab given below, which can then be redeemed by the Reseller, post the program duration by way of Gold Vouchers

Shivshankar Kharade, Sales Manager, Retail, Kaspersky said, “We are happy with the initiative that Supertron Electronics has taken for their Resellers and Regional Distributors. With their strength and reach beyond Tier 1 cities, we anticipate to grow further and to onboard new channel of Supertron Electronics to Kaspersky’s business”.

Supertron Electronics looks forward to a positive result from their Gold Rush Program and wishes their resellers and regional distributors a very happy and rewarding festive season.