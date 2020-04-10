Supertron Distributed Food to the Poor In the Slum Areas at Kolkata

Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd distributed 300 cooked food packets amongst the poor people, who are struggling amid the 21-day lockdown, at Pyarabagan slum near Ballygunge, Kolkata. As the coronavirus cases in India climb, imposing a lockdown on 1.3 billion people became essential as well as challenging. But the movement restrictions will prove economically devastating for India’s poor, who live in its vast slum areas.

V K Bhandari, CMD, SEPL, said, “It is our moral responsibility to help the poor who are unable to meet their basic needs due to lack of income and movement as a result of lockdown. We continue to help the poor as much as we can. In the coming days, we are planning to provide provisions directly instead of food packets so that people can prepare according to their needs. We suggest that everyone should respect the goverment guidelines so that we can stem the spread of the virus in our country before it is too late. As we all know, the virus is devastating many developed countries across the world.”

