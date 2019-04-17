Super Plastronics Launches New Kodak XPRO Series with 32- and 40-inch Smart LED TVs

Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), a Kodak brand licensee, announces the launch of its new Kodak XPRO series. The company has introduced two new models under the series namely Kodak 32HDXSMART XPRO and 40FHDXSMARTXPRO TVs.Coupled with an impressive array of features, the all new Kodak XPRO series comes equipped with Quad Core 1.5 Ghz, a 1 GB memory and flash storage of up to 8 GB.

The 32-inch HD Plus variant comes with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels with display size of 80 cm while the 40-inch FHD variant has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 with a display size of 102 cm. These latest offerings from Kodak are equipped with Kodak smart wall which comes with intelligent features such as Wi-Fi, USB connectivity, and is pre-loaded with Apps like GMAIL, YOUTUBE, TWITTER, FACEBOOK, HOTSTAR and NETFLIX, keeping up with the demands of the consumers. Both the TVs are launching on Flipkart on 13th April, 2019

With the previous launches of televisions under HD, FHD and UHD series, today’s announcement of the newly launched series has further strengthened the SPPL’s commitment to expand and refine its product line in India to ensure that superior technology reaches Indian customers at affordable prices.

Speaking about the recent launch of the new series, Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, SPPL said, “It gives me massive delight to present our latest offerings in the Kodak HD LED TV family. The satisfaction of our customers has always been our top-most priority and we will work more earnestly towards the aim of offering them top tier innovation and reasonable prices.”