Sukumaran Appointed as Director for Image Communication Products at Canon India

Canon India announced the expansion of responsibilities of C Sukumaran, as he takes on the mantle of heading Image Communication Products division, along with spearheading Consumer System Products (CSP) division at Canon India. He will now be serving as the Director, Consumer System Products Division and Image Communication Products (ICP) Division. He takes on the leadership role for ICP from Eddie Udagawa who has moved to Singapore and will be taking up his new role as Vice President, Regional CII (Consumer Imaging and Information Centre) Group, Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd.

As part of his new profile, Mr. Sukumaran will be responsible for the supervision and development of the ICP business along with the CSP business in India. With a deep insight into marketing strategies and sales planning, along with thorough knowledge of business executions, Mr. Sukumaran will be playing an instrumental role towards strengthening the market presence of the camera business in India and strategize to take Canon India to new heights.

The CSP division offers both inkjet and laser printers for consumers and enterprise across different verticals. Canon has a vast range of all-purpose printers, both inkjet and laser catering to the printing requirements of home segment, students, SOHOs, SMEs as well as dedicated offices. The ICP division mainly works around the sale and positioning of DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, lenses and high functionality compact cameras and professional video cameras.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, “Having been associated with Canon for almost two decades, Mr. Sukumaran has played an imperative role in our success story in the country and strengthening our consumer printing vertical. I am delighted to announce his new role as the Director of ICP business in India, along with heading the CSP business. With his exceptional organizational strengths coupled with a strong focus on growth and profitability, I am confident that both the divisions are poised to grow in the coming years. I am certain that his diverse and comprehensive experience will provide significant confidence to all stakeholders including employees and customers.”

Elated at his new role, Mr. C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products and Image Communication Products said, “It is a matter of extreme pride to be a part of a brand like Canon where I have been provided with multitude of opportunities. With my new responsibility of heading the camera business, it is extremely interesting yet at the same time challenging. I truly believe that India has immense potential for imaging business and in my new role, I am confident of taking the business to newer heights in terms of service, growth, market share, and profitability. One of my key focus will be to understand customer feedback at all steps and provide our products, solutions and service approach, in line their expectations, thereby delivering ‘Customer Delight’.”

Mr. Sukumaran has been associated with Canon for over 19 years now. As a part of the leadership team, he has also immensely contributed to the overall business strategy and mentoring future leaders. With his experience in both B2C and B2B space, he brings with him a deep insight of consumer and enterprise sales, channel set-up and operations, sales planning and execution. He is a strong believer in utilizing technology to create efficiency and capability across the teams. His key organizational strengths include sales, enterprise knowledge, people leadership, business leadership, general management, new market entry and penetration, and strategy and execution.