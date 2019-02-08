Stuffcool launches monty wireless In-ear headphone with neckband

Stuffcool has launched monty wireless In-ear headphone with neckband. This Bluetooth in-ear headphone is designed with neckband and magnetic ear heads for convenience and to carry it along like a necklace when not in use. The ergonomic design and adjustable support of ear heads make sure that the earphone fits properly inside your ears. In built mic in the headphone helps in making the calls hands-free.

Monty is built with latest hardware like Bluetooth version 5.0 which not only helps in faster and seamless connectivity but also make sure that two devices can be paired and connected simultaneously. Massive 180 mAh battery make sure that monty play music nonstop for more than 8 hours or can talk upto 8 hours on one full charge. It takes less than 3 hours only to charge monty from 0-100% (depending on the charger).

The multi-function button in the In-ear headphone helps in switching on/off, play/pause songs, pick/drop calls and the volume controller can be used to +/- volume and also to change the tracks.