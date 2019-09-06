STMicroelectronics Teams with Arrow Electronics

STMicroelectronics with Arrow Electronics, has released a complete reference design ECU (Electronic Control Unit) for electronic fuel-injection (EFI).

The SPC5-L9177A-K02 ECU Reference Design targets small engines for motorcycles, scooters, and three wheelers, which must satisfy upcoming Euro 5, Bharat Stage VI (BSVI), and China IV and beyond, and can also address generators, nautical engines, and agricultural engines equipped with EFI ECU.

The reference design key components are ST’s SPC572L Line 32-bit Power Architecture automotive-powertrain microcontroller and L9177A high-integration IC hosting power supplies, interfaces and load actuators, which are specifically designed for the application and market needs. ST’s STGD18N40 IGBT and L9616 CAN interface IC are also included.

The board is ready for customers to develop their applications, coming with a full ecosystem, including SPC5Studio Integrated Development Environment (IDE) which includes low-level drivers, a Generic Timer Module (GTM) configurator for the SPC572L Line, and powertrain libraries for engine crank position sensor and actuations. To overcome the complex challenges associated with electronic fuel injection, a basic application software developed in association with ST Partner eMoticom helps users start and manage a single-cylinder engine.