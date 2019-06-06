STMicroelectronics Joins Car Connectivity Consortium

STMicroelectronics announced having joined the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), a cross-industry organization advancing global technologies for smartphone-to-car connectivity solutions.

“Smartphones have become productivity and convenience extensions of busy professionals and consumers—whether as voice-activated personal assistants, personal wallets, or as navigators—and they are a natural and safe appliance to ID and unlock doors for the owner, adjust the seat, tune the radio, and personalize the car for their comfort and preference,” said Joel Huloux, Director Standardization Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group, STMicroelectronics. “As a leading long-time, trusted supplier to the top players in both the smartphone and automotive industries, ST shares an interest in the mission of the CCC, which aims to make it possible and hassle-free to simply connect and ride and we’ve joined the group to lend our expertise and gain from the rest of the players.”

Already ST is a top player in the expanding market for NFC technology as a digital key and in its use as a conduit for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi pairing. In addition, ST offers a range of technologies to address wireless charging, including authentication and foreign object detection. Then, with ST’s early-mover advantage in eSIMs, the technology lends itself to securing automotive applications. Infotainment is another segment ST is addressing with a broad offer where pairing with smartphones or mirroring of their display on the head-unit contributes to enhancing ownership by offering voice-enabled services including internet music and connected navigation safely. Additional features could also include automotive data collection though various sensors (ToF for lidar, accelerometers and gyro, precise positioning, image, and radar sensors) and then pre-processing to reduce network bandwidth from 2GB/km to about 10KB/km.