Sterlite Tech unveils 5G, FTTH enabling network technologies at ANGA COM 2018

Sterlite Tech unveiled a bouquet of all new 5G-enabling fronthaul and Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) network technologies on June 13 at ANGA COM 2018.

The global debut of the Airblown Micro cable, Micro cable – 4mm, Micro Bullet Series Cable and the Riser Cable highlights Sterlite Tech’s continuous commitment to disruptive network designs, and innovative research and development.

Built on its globally recognised manufacturing capabilities, Sterlite Tech’s two new micro cables and air blown cable utilise existing and new duct systems to accommodate more fibres in a sub-duct network. This allows operators to implement high-density fibre counts within their existing cabling systems, delivering a dedicated optical fibre in a flexible, reliable and upgradeable manner. This technology enables operators to meet global demands for 5G networks and FTTx at reduced deployment time. The fourth technology – Riser Cable – is intended for FTTH in a vertical run shaft or inside buildings as it meets the industry standards for fire-resistance.

“As 5G-enabled services such as the Internet of Things, Virtual and Augmented Reality and UHD/4K TV begin to grow, telecom operators and ISPs are looking for a fast and cost-effective way to significantly increase their fibre counts and enrich their fronthaul and last-mile networks to support these services,” said Dr Badri Gomatam, Chief Technology Officer, Sterlite Tech. “This is no easy task; as the density of homes in urban areas increases, the current fibre architecture must evolve and advance to the point of consumption – with operators across North America and Europe looking for innovative fibre cable solutions to maximise their existing fibre counts for global demands.”

Officially launched by Joshua Streitz, Head – Supply Chain, Post Luxembourg, at ANGA COM, the innovative Airblown 2.6mm 24F Micro cable using 200 micron fibre technology can enhance air blown installation for Fibre-to-the-Point (FTTx) drop for deployments in congested areas and metro applications, supporting installation in micro trenches along roads and pavements. Designed to provide optimum balance of stiffness and flexibility, the cable can fit into limited 5/3.5mm ducts and reach longer blowing distances, compared to other blown cables available in the market.