Stephan Neumeier, MD for APAC at Kaspersky, Awarded ‘Outstanding Leaders in Asia’ Title

Stephan Neumeier, Managing Director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) at Kaspersky was awarded the “Outstanding Leaders in Asia” title at this year’s Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2019 on September 20, 2019.

Having joined Kaspersky in 2017, Stephan has been leading Kaspersky’s business growth in APAC, and overseeing the expansion of the company’s new business in critical verticals such as ‘industrial cybersecurity’.

With over 400 million users and 270,000 corporate clients, Kaspersky prides itself on its deep threat intelligence and security expertise to develop innovative security solutions for its users.

“External recognition by the industry and professional associations such as this award, re-affirms Kaspersky’s commitment to corporate excellence. Cybersecurity is one of the most talked-about issues in recent times due to the rapid proliferation of cyberthreats, and this award will spur us to deliver even better cybersecurity solutions that help our clients and users build up cyber-resilience in an age of digital connectivity. At the same time, I would like to give an honorable mention to our outstanding Kaspersky team as well as our top-notch dedicated Kaspersky partners in APAC. I would not have received the Outstanding Leaders of Asia Award without their support and for that, I am deeply grateful,” said Stephan Neumeier, Managing Director for the Asia Pacific at Kaspersky.

Stephan received his award alongside fellow luminaries such as Elmar Lutter, President & CEO of Lufthansa Technik Philippines Inc; Robert Elliott, CEO & General Manager of Manulife Cambodia; Victor Seah; Chairman & CEO of Nestle Thailand.