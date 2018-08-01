Spirent Introduces High Density 400G Ethernet Solution for Next Gen Network Testing

Spirent Communications introduced the world’s first 8-port 1U-high rack mountable solution for testing 400/200/100/50 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE). Spirent’s new pX3 400G Appliance is the world’s highest density QSFP-DD tester, designed to validate the forwarding performance and quality of service of ultra-high-scale, next-generation-enabled, multi-terabit routers and switches, all contained in a single rack space.

A single pX3 400G appliance offers 8 ports and up to 255 pX3 units can be interconnected to provide synchronized timing for a total of 2,040 ports. These appliances will interoperate with and complement Spirent’s extensive high speed Ethernet test modules and chassis offerings. The new pX3 400G Appliance incorporates Spirent’s “Enhanced Results”, with powerful and context-sensitive drill-down views that enable a user to quickly navigate to specific ports or streams and identify problematic events in a matter of seconds, even with the largest and most complex test configurations.

“As the demand for more data and higher speeds continues to increase, Spirent is continually developing new solutions for testing 400G capabilities throughout the network,” said Spirent’s General Manager of Cloud and IP, Abhitesh Kastuar. “Spirent’s latest high port density product provides our customers a lower cost of ownership per port than any other provider of test equipment on the market.”

Spirent has a long history of helping its customers get to market faster with the continued development of high speed Ethernet testing technologies, illustrated by its award-winning 400G solution released back in 2015.

This latest integrated, scalable appliance will enable major chipset manufacturers, network equipment manufacturers and service providers to be ready for the next wave of speeds to meet customer demands. In addition, Spirent expects to continue this standard of high port density in future releases, giving customers a higher return on investment and smaller rackspace footprint.