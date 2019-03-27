SP Launches Solution for Instant Type-C Storage Expansion, Mobile C-10

Silicon Power (SP) adds the new Mobile C10 flash drive to its OTG flash drive family. With the Type-C interface becoming the most popular interface for smart devices of any kind and increasing connectivity, data, and storage problems for smartphone uses, the Mobile C10 aims to be the premier solution for customers. SP designed the new flash drive to be an on-the-go companion and excellent solution for quick back-ups of important device storage, whether that’s on a laptop or another OTG smart device.

The Mobile C10 tackles the average users’ most common problems: losing connection to cloud-based music and movies during travel, much needed extra storage for smartphone backups, and a connection between phones and computers more trustworthy than cloud storage.

The Mobile C10 comes with impressive 5Gbps data transfer rates with its cutting edge USB3.1 speeds and huge capacities. The C10 offers up to 128GB of instant storage expansion, making this device the perfect companion when customers run out of storage space from too many picture, video, and app downloads. This huge problem solver is conveniently wrapped up in a tiny package. The C10’s unique and easy-to-use Type-C connector retractable cover and COB technology keep the drive safe from rough use. With a high-quality hairline texture finish, the flash drive’s compact size and keyhole design allow easy travel and portability.