SP Industrial to Showcase Embedded Systems Solutions in Germany

From February 25-27, the Embedded World exhibition and conference will take place in Nuremberg, Germany. As the leading international trade fair for embedded systems technologies, last year brought in an astounding 31,000 visitors and 1,100 exhibitors. With this year’s numbers slated to be even higher, this exhibition is sure to be an exciting and inspiring event, brimming with the latest trends and technologies.

SP Industrial has been providing customized solutions for embedded systems for the past decade; it will be the company’s third time as an exhibitor at Embedded World. With the theme of “better storage, better possibilities,” the company is looking forward to showing attendees how its products excel in this sector. Attendees can expect a focus on SMART charging solutions for embedded mobile devices, hardware-based security solutions, and conformal coating techniques.

If you haven’t already registered for Embedded World, you may do so at the link provided below. With its clear focus on embedded systems technologies in one compact format, this exhibition is the place to be for anyone interested in or involved with this sector. Come and see how SP Industrial is raising the bar with its future-oriented solutions for the embedded systems sector.