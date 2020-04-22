South IT Associations Confed & Sneham Submitted Letters of Request to the Tamil Nadu Govt

South IT Associations Confed & Sneham IT Associations met Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu and submitted letters of request to the Tamil Nadu Govt explaining their issues and concerns in the context of lockdown to contain COVID-19.

Ramesh Babu, Secretary, Sneham IT Association, Chennai, shares, “We all facing very tough situation due to the Lockdown Crisis as a Sneham office bearers put our effort to open our stores as per govt guidelines. We met our Hon’able Deputy CM, Mr O Panner Selvam and handed over the letters of request from both Sneham IT Association and Confed IT Association. Hon’ble DCM received both the request letters. He himself immediately forwarded them to the Chief Secretary Office. Subsequently we all met Chief Secretary and shared our difficulties and challenges. After hearing all our issues, he forwarded the same to the committee. We hope our offices will resume work at the earliest. We would like to thank our adviser Mr. Raja & Mr. Deva for arranging this meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister O Paneer Selvam.”