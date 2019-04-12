Soundcore by Anker launches MotionQ Speaker

Soundcore by Anker announces the launch of its newest ‘Motion Q Speaker’ that brings all-around sound paired with impenetrable waterproof protection for a truly on-the-go experience.

An IPX7 waterproof shell creates an impermeable barrier around the internal components, sealing them off from destructive liquids and potential damage. Not even full submersion stops Motion Q from soundtracking your life. The waterproof barrier can withstand full immersion in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes.

Motion Q’s back-to-back full-range drivers and dual passive radiators deliver music evenly around the room for stunning 360° sound. To produce breath-taking depth and clarity, Motion Q utilizes exclusive BassUpTM Technology that enhances your music’s bass frequencies in real time via state-of-the-art neodymium drivers.

Soundcore’s Anker heritage enables to combine a high – performance Li-ion battery with Anker’s advanced power management system. The impressive pairing is engineered to optimize power consumption, allowing Motion Q to play for longer, up to 10 hours of non-stop listening from a single charge. The speaker also comes with an integrated Microphone, so that you can switch between Music and calls with ease.

Adding further, Motion Q’s total wireless pairing, instantly connects two Motion Q together, doubling the size of the Music or elevating movie experience with huge stereo sound. With a lightweight build and wrist strap, Motion Q can be hung, held or hooked on virtually anything, anywhere. Available in four colorful shades – Black, Blue, Red, and Grey, the product is already available with leading retail and e-commerce stores.