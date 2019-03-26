Sophos partners with Microsoft Intune to offer Smarter Mobile Device Management

Sophos announced the integration of Sophos Mobile Security with Microsoft Intune. The integration will enable Microsoft Intune customers, running Sophos Mobile Security 9.0, to configure access controls fed by the latest mobile device threat information, enabling employees to work and access data securely from any device or location while maintaining corporate compliance.

Running on Microsoft Azure, the Sophos integration will enable IT administrators to configure individual device usage policies within Microsoft Intune to enable employees to be productive and work from the devices and applications they prefer, while ensuring corporate data compliance. If an individual endpoint is compromised, Administrators will have access to detailed security insights from Sophos Mobile Security to enable them to more effectively decide when to lockdown an individual endpoint and deny access to corporate data.

Sunil Sharma, managing director, sales, India & SAARC, Sophos said, “Enhanced conditional access is crucial as we move towards zero trust networking. With an increase in remote working and the knock-on effect it has on corporate data access across a variety of mobile devices, there is a growing requirement to enable user productivity without compromising on data security. Our integration with Microsoft delivers on the requirement of understanding and managing security threats in such a dynamic environment. Offerings detailed threat insights to individual mobile endpoints, can help IT administrators make more informed choices on whether to block a device from network access. By giving administrators that extra context, access denial can be more effectively restricted to ensure productivity is only impacted where necessary.”

“In today’s increasingly mobile environment, more granular context is becoming essential to ensure networks are less easily compromised by malware or potentially unwanted content,” said Ryan McGee, Director, Microsoft Security Marketing at Microsoft Corp. “Integrations with security solution providers like Sophos are important to us. We are excited to extend the capabilities of the Microsoft Intune solution to deliver improved security posture to our customers.”

Sophos Mobile Security runs on both Android and iOS devices and can share threat details with Microsoft to provide that extra bit of context. Conditional Access policies can now take threat detections from Sophos into consideration when deciding whether to allow access to requested resources.