Sophos Home Premium Brings Business-Grade Ransomware Protection to Consumers

Sophos announced Sophos Home Premium with ransomware protection. Sophos Home Premium features advanced anti-ransomware capabilities that can quickly detect previously unknown ransomware. Going beyond just traditional antivirus features, it delivers proactive, real-time protection for consumers from the latest malicious software and hacking attempts, and includes privacy protection features. It is the only antivirus that can be connected with 10 devices across home and countries. It does not only provide advanced protection against ransomware, it can detect a ransomware attack in progress, block it, and automatically roll back your files to an unencrypted state.

“More than 100 million people across 100,000 businesses globally rely on Sophos to protect themselves against cyber attacks, and we passionately believe that home users should enjoy the equal level of protection.” said Sunil Sharma, Managing Director Sales at Sophos India & SAARC.

“Today consumers also demand the equal quality of protection the world’s most discerning organizations require. It’s become significant for home users to protect their digital lives and assets. Sophos Home is based on the proven business-grade technology that protects some of the world’s biggest brands, and we have now made that accessible to home environments. The research we do in SophosLabs gives us the inimitable ability to provide them with state-of-the-art protection against ransomware, malicious websites, and online threats.”

Sophos is a global leader in cybersecurity, securing some of the most-recognizable businesses around the world. With Sophos Home Premium, the company is bringing the powerful, business-grade security and ransomware protection that IT professionals trust at work to consumers at home.

Sophos Home has also launched lucrative affiliate programs under which they provide partners with the tools, collateral, lucrative margins and marketing support to enable them to be successful brand ambassadors of consumer IT security.