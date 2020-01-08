Sophos Cloud Optix Advancements Simplify Cloud Security

Sophos unveiled advancements to Sophos Cloud Optix that automate and simplify the detection and response of cloud security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations to reduce risk exposure.

Cloud Optix is easily managed on the unified cloud-based Sophos Central platform alongside Sophos’ entire portfolio of next-generation cybersecurity solutions – including Sophos’ endpoint, network, mobile, Wi-Fi, email and encryption products. Real-time information sharing and threat response on Sophos Central empowers organizations to improve threat detection and response times, simplify investigations and minimize threat impact.

Cloud Optix answers a critical market need for cloud security through unmatched visibility into risky blind spots. Using artificial intelligence to automate detection of cloud architecture vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, security teams gain complete visibility into everything they have in the cloud as well as the ability to respond and remediate security risks in minutes. Available in AWS Marketplace, Cloud Optix provides automatic discovery of an organization’s assets across Amazon Web Services (AWS) and multi-cloud environments.

Also at AWS re:Invent 2019, Sophos will lead a session on building security solutions using the Amazon Elasticsearch Service. Taking place Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5:30-6:30 pm PST, Sophos Distinguished Cloud Engineer Key Vaidya and Senior Director of MDR Platforms Dennis Griffin will share best practices on designing for scale based on their experiences developing a security monitoring and alerting system leveraging Amazon Elasticsearch Service and other components.