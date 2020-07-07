Sophos celebrates top performing partners In India and SAARC

Sophos announced its top-performing India and SAARC partners who were rewarded for their dedication and success over the past financial year.

This year, the Next-Gen Partner of the Year award was bagged by Vibs Infosol Pvt. Ltd, which achieved strong revenue growth through Sophos’ next-gen product portfolio. The company also showcased good mid-market and enterprise coverage through its large BFSI customer base, while also possessing an efficient pre- and post-sales team along with strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) characteristics.

Redington India Ltd. won the Distributor of the Year. The company played a leading role in terms of its value-added distribution services (VAD), which enabled Sophos to execute new channel development across multiple regions.

The Sophos awards also recognized Cloud Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd, based in Nepal, as the Partner of the Year, for garnering increased year-on-year growth and contributing to a strong rise in customer acquisitions year-on-year.

Speaking about the success of Sophos’ partners, Sunil Sharma, managing director sales, Sophos India & SAARC, expressed his gratitude saying, “Today, along with the constantly evolving IT environments, we are seeing smarter tactics being employed by cybercriminals to find their way through any vulnerability that may exist in an organization’s network. To secure confidential enterprise data, IT security needs to evolve to better tackle sophisticated cyber threats. Our partners are acting as trusted security advisors for organizations and are doing a great job in securing these organizations with next-generation cybersecurity solutions. At Sophos, we continue to invest in building a world-class channel program and effectively delivering on our ‘Channel First and Channel Best’ promise. Our partners always come first, and we are fully committed to helping them increase their customer loyalty.”