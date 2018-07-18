Sophos awards partners for outstanding performance at its Partner Conference, Bangkok

Sophos recently awarded 12 of its top performing channel partners across ASEAN, Greater China (GC) and India, for their dedication and success over the last financial year. The awards were announced upon the opening of its Partner Conference, which was held in Bangkok, Thailand (11 – 13 July, 2018).

Sophos is emphasizing on its security solutions across network and end point through its ‘synchronized security’ offering for modern companies. We are a 100% channel first organization. We have 39,000+ channel partners across world and 2000+ channel partners in India spread across major tier I, II and III cities and towns that enable organizations of all sizes to deploy cloud enabled next generation IT security. Being a ‘channel first’ and ‘channel only’ organization our efforts are focused on empowering the channel that enables us to grow. We provide the best in class pre and post-sales support, training and certification programs, access to our world class marketing communications via our partner portal and of course competitive margins.

The top performing channel partners, and awards given at last night’s event, include: Partner of the Year ASEAN, Centrics Networks; Partner of the Year GC, Microware Limited ; Partner of the Year INDIA, Rise Tech Software Pvt. Ltd.; Distributor of the Year ASEAN, PT Virtus Technology; Distributor of the Year GC, T-Tech System Corporation; Distributor of the Year INDIA, Redington (India) Limited; Newcomer of the Year ASEAN, Cebu A.I. Logic; Newcomer of the Year GC, ITZone LLC; Newcomer of the Year INDIA, DigitalTrack Solutions Pvt. Ltd; Partner SE of the Year ASEAN, George Leal (Microgenesis); Partner SE of the Year GC, Galaxy Lee (Chunghwa Telecom) and Partner SE of the Year INDIA, Chathuranga Jayaweera (Avian Technologies Pvt. Ltd.)

“A huge congratulations to our winning partners, for all of their success this year. We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated and successful partner base, especially here in India – and we are pleased to be able to celebrate all that we have accomplished together this year,” said Sunil Sharma, Managing Director, India and SAARC, at Sophos. “As a 100 percent channel focused business, the success of our channel partners is vital to our growth. Partner Conference is just one of the many ways we honour and empower our partners. Here’s to another outstanding year together,” concluded Sharma.

The theme of the partner conference this year was ‘See the Future’, reflecting on the increased use of new technologies like AI and Deep Learning to transform cyber security. The event itself is designed to encourage and support partners by bringing together the best of Sophos’ local and international talent, to deepen their cybersecurity knowledge to help them achieve their growth objectives, attain competitive margins, and understand the tools available from Sophos to empower them.