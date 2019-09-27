Sophos Appoints Jon Fox as Channel Director for Asia Pacific and Japan

Sophos has announced that Jon Fox has been appointed channel director for Asia Pacific and Japan.

Fox has spent more than 12 years in distribution in both Australia and the UK. He joined Sophos in 2016 as the channel director for ANZ and previously held management roles with Ingram Micro and Arrow Electronics. Fox will remain in Sydney and will be responsible for defining and executing Sophos’ channel strategy in APJ, ensuring it is aligned with the company’s global direction.

“Over the past three years, Jon has made a significant contribution to the Australia and New Zealand channel community as well as Sophos’ channel-first reputation. I’m excited to see Sophos promote from within and look forward to Jon accelerating our joint growth and success with our APJ Partners,” Gavin Struthers, regional vice president, Asia Pacific and Japan, Sophos.

Jon Fox, channel director, Asia Pacific and Japan, said, “I’m really excited about making this move into the Asia Pacific and Japan channel director role with Sophos. I look forward to getting to know the dynamics of the rest of our APJ business and our partner community’s businesses. I think we have some fantastic offerings and programs for our partners in the different markets and a key part of my role will be helping take these best practices from across APJ and globally to all markets.”