Sony’s HT-S20R soundbar brings the ultimate cinematic experience to every home

Sony India announced the launch of its entry level model soundbar HT-S20R powered with Dolby Audio. The soundbar is especially designed and tuned for India to combine dramatic, high-quality sound with exceptional 400W power output basis the research conducted by Sony Engineers and feedback from consumers for an India specific model.

The HT-S20R delivers an audio experience like none other by giving movies the soundtrack they deserve with 5.1 channels of real surround sound. Users can expect dynamic, immersive and cinematic surround sound with its rear speakers and external subwoofer that works with a 3 channels soundbar.

Setting up the HT-S20R is extremely straightforward and can be done in seconds. Simply plug it in, position the external subwoofer, wire up the rear speakers and you’re ready to go. On top of movies and TV, you will also be able to easily play music through the HT-S20R.