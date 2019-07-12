SonicWall’s concluded road show across Mumbai and Delhi

SonicWall recently concluded its road show across Mumbai and Delhi to help its channel partners and end users to understand the various facets of cyberthreats and how best to implement counter measures.

The roadshow comes at a time when SonicWall’s patent pending technology Real Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI™) identified over 74 thousand never-before-seen attacks just the previous year. This number has already been surpassed in the first quarter of 2019 with more than 173,000 new variants detected. There were 115 participants from 80 customer organisations and 145 participants from 92 channel partners. The roadshow covered topics such as: Introduction to SonicWall Security Platform, Capture Cloud Platform, SD WAN, and Wireless Security.

Speaking on the roadshow Debasish Mukherjee, Country Director – India & SAARC, SonicWall said, “SonicWall is an industry pioneer known for offering best-in-class security solutions. Given our expansion into newer markets, especially tier-2 cities, it becomes imperative for us to keep our customers and partners abreast on the latest aspects of countering cyberattacks. The overwhelming response to the roadshow provided us with a perspective on how we could better support our partners and customers 24×7 in addressing the challenges posed by cyberthreats.”

SonicWall took this opportunity to announce its recently introduced Next-Gen AV – Capture Client that provides a machine leaning-based endpoint security with added feature of its ability to rollback infected endpoint to a previously-known clean state. The newly introduced Wave 2 secured WiFi access points in 2×2 and 4×4 MU-MIMO can be mounted on a wall, ceiling and outdoor installations.