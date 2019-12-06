SonicWall Strengthens MSSP Security Offerings, Simplifies Account Management and Licensing

Increasingly sought out and relied upon by organizations spanning all verticals, managed security service providers (MSSP) have an expanded and unified SonicWall security suite designed to eliminate the daily complexity of operations, regardless of customer size or environment. SonicWall’s enhanced Capture Cloud platform helps MSSPs to manage accounts, register products, control licensing and provide real-time, per-user threat analytics.

“MSSPs play an essential role in our expanding partner base as they defend enterprises and SMBs against today’s targeted cyber threats,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. “Our growing SonicWall team continues to work with some of the world’s largest partners and distributors to provide proven managed security services that simplifies the daunting task of thoroughly protecting what cybercriminals seek to take. As we move into the new year, we look forward to working with the more than 20,000 SonicWall partners world-wide that are changing the way organizations defend themselves today.”

MSSPs can further differentiate their offerings with an interconnected, end-to-end security platform powered by the SonicWall Capture Cloud platform. Tailored to meeting customer needs, new capabilities will allow MSSPs to simplify oversight, visibility and management of cybersecurity ecosystems as they continue to expand.

Designed with MSSPs in mind, SonicWall introduces My Workspace, an intuitive new customer management dashboard that is easily assessible via SSO to the SonicWall Capture Security Center (CSC). Guided by an intelligent, fluid workstream, My Workspace makes running complex managed security service businesses simple and more powerful. MSSPs can quickly on-board new customers, set up and manage multiple tenants, and provision role-based access control to manage and operate different customer environments with ease.

“Managed security service providers are looking to simplify the already daunting task of providing security for organizations in today’s escalating threat landscape,” said Michael Crean CEO of Solutions Granted. “Finding a single vendor that can help reduce the complexity of multiple vendors is top of mind when you’re already worrying about other crucial priorities, such as compliance, bandwidth, budget and more.”

“As a managed security service provider, we are seeking to reduce the complexity of deploying comprehensive security solutions,” said Stuart Buckley, Sales Director of Managed Services for K3. “SonicWall enables us to provide our customers with scalable end-to-end security services managed through a single pane of glass with flexible consumption-based billing.”