SonicWall Secures Hybrid Clouds by Simplifying, Enhancing Deployment for Enterprises, SMBs

SonicWall announced new Capture Cloud Platform capabilities that include Zero-Touch Deployment and Secure SD-WAN (software-defined WAN) designed for distributed enterprises and organizations with hybrid cloud environments. The company also announced enhancements to the Capture Security Center with personalized Risk Meters that deliver company-specific, real-time threat intelligence and risk scoring, as well as Hyper-V, Azure and AWS support for its virtual firewall series.

“Organizations are invested in hybrid cloud strategies where they’re able to harness the power of both public and private clouds, but they require solutions that help simplify and secure their cloud migration initiatives,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. “Whether they are pursuing the benefits of a vendor’s specific capabilities, looking to reduce the cost of hiring staff or seeking to reach compliance standards, SonicWall helps protect their migration while simultaneously giving more visibility and control of their environments.”

SonicWall Zero-Touch Deployment allows organizations to quickly and securely configure firewall hardware at new locations without requiring advanced and costly on-site personnel. Once new products are brought online in remote locations, administrators can manage local and distributed networks through a single pane-of-glass using Capture Security Center, SonicWall’s flagship cloud-based management and analytics SaaS platform.

“We are very excited about the recent addition of Zero-Touch and SD-WAN from SonicWall. Cerdant has been deploying SonicWall next-generation firewalls for over 15 years and these new additions will allow us to deliver even faster deployments for customers,” said Cerdant Vice President of Technology and Operations Joshua Skeens. “The agile and simplified deployment capabilities will help reduce labor costs with centralized cloud management.”

To reduce wire clutter and the complexity associated with PoE injectors and switches, the company is introducingSonicWall TZ300P and TZ600P unified threat management (UTM) firewalls that provide power directly to connected PoE/PoE+ enabled devices, such as wireless access points, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, printers, cameras and other IP devices.

With strong and proven security provided by SonicWall, SD-WAN can be leveraged to use readily-available, low-cost public internet services to reduce the cost and complexity commonly associated with building distributed private networks based on MPLS technology.

“SD-WAN is a highly effective technology for distributed organizations like retailers, banks, manufacturers and campuses to simultaneously improve performance and reliability while reducing operational overhead,” said 451 Research analyst Mike Fratto. “However, the use of the direct, connected public internet for business opens up security challenges for organizations.

For SD-WAN to be a viable alternative to private WANs, enterprises need to ensure they have the same level of inspection and enforcement at the branch and remote sites as they have at the data center. Integrated security features with SD-WAN are table stakes for most enterprises adopting the technology.”

A new capability of SonicOS 6.5.3, the operating system for SonicWall next-generation firewalls, SonicWall Secure SD-WAN enables distributed organizations to safely deploy and connect branch and remote sites for sharing data, and enhancing the resiliency and performance of applications and services.