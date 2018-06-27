SonicWall Leans into Mid-Tier Enterprise Market for Next Phase of Company Growth

SonicWall announces an assertive new focus for protecting mid-tier enterprises from today’s known and unknown cyberattacks.

Enhanced with 12 new products and solution updates, the SonicWall Capture Cloud Platform — expanded for mid-tier enterprises — now delivers integrated cloud-scale management and true end-to-end security that protects networks, email, endpoints, mobile and remote users.

“The past 18 months were focused on expanding our security portfolio and restoring customers and partners to the SonicWall brand,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. “Now, we are delivering a disruptive, cloud-based platform that brings together endpoint, firewall and cloud application security with management, reporting, analytics and integrated threat visibility.

“Our Capture Cloud Platform delivers increased value, ease of use and the security efficacy required for today’s cyber arms race, particularly given the likes of Meltdown, Spectre and threats leveraging Microsoft Office files and PDFs.”

This initiative is headlined by Capture Security Center enhancements, new next-generation firewalls and enhanced endpoint protection capabilities that together enable automated real-time breach detection and prevention, delivering enterprise-grade performance and industry-low total cost of ownership (TCO).

“Enterprises have unique security and business needs that aren’t properly met by traditional networking and cybersecurity solutions, especially as it relates to encrypted internet traffic, which now comprises of 70 percent of all traffic,” said SonicWall Vice President of Product Management Lawrence Pingree. “Enterprises require the ability to easily deploy and scale deep packet inspection of encrypted traffic at cost-effective rates and performance across endpoints and firewalls. They also need to implement automated real-time management, reporting and analytics, with integrated threat visibility, across endpoint, firewall and cloud application security — truly defining this as a disruptive enterprise cloud platform.”

SonicWall’s diligence to deliver low TCO and high-performance security for wired, wireless and mobile enterprise networks — with all security services and capabilities activated, will set new standards and expectations from partners and customers.

“Many legacy network security solutions either don’t offer true decryption and inspection of encrypted traffic or they can’t meet the performance demands to scale it properly,” said IDC Program Director Robert Ayoub. “Coupling high-performance security, cloud-based management and powerful analytics with real-time threat visibility at the network layer is a compelling go-to-market offering that is long overdue.”