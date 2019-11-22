SonicWall Leads Series A Round Funding In Zero Trust Security Provider Perimeter 81

SonicWall announced that it is leading the Series A Funding Round of Perimeter 81, the leading Zero Trust Secure Network as a Service provider, and has signed a mutual commercial original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with the company.

“We are excited to partner with Perimeter 81. This relationship will allow us to provide a wide range of businesses, from SMBs to Fortune 500s and governments, with our award-winning Capture Cloud Platform and real-time breach detection and prevention solutions, while allowing them to adopt a Zero Trust Security architecture that delivers tremendous efficacy in securing the modern organization,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. “Going forward, our customers and partners have choices between on-premise, cloud, and now, Secure Network as a Service all with integrated management within Capture Security Services. We believe this will ensure that our customers continue to fear less.”

The companies will collaborate on the Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) for enterprises and organizations of all sizes, which offers simple cloud migration security, seamless least privilege access to resources and secured access to cloud environments, including IaaS, PaaS and more. Delivering a “Secure Network as a Service” with leading technology from both companies provides a needed solution as businesses continue to phase out network VPNs in favor of software-defined perimeters. As a result, each company will provide a unified network & security platform that will be a one-stop-shop for network and security offerings as a service.

“Integrating SonicWall’s security features into Perimeter 81’s platform will enable businesses to more easily secure access to local network resources, cloud environments, and business applications, with a seamless and highly intuitive SaaS solution,” said CEO and Co-Founder Amit Bareket. “Our partnership with SonicWall will fill a rapidly growing demand from enterprise and government customers to isolate services and applications from the threat-filled world of the public internet and to instead provide compartmentalized access to applications on an as-needed basis.”

Earlier this year, Perimeter 81 was named by Gartner as a “Cool Vendor in Network and Cyber-Physical Systems Security.” The Gartner Cool Vendor report noted that “rapid changes to networks require new and adaptive approaches to securing them.” It recommends “security and risk management leaders should utilize adaptive security policies where required by different network traffic streams; in such cases, deploy SDP services that offer ‘secure network as a service’ capabilities.”(1) In June 2019, the company was recognized with the prestigious 2019 Frost & Sullivan Software-Defined Access Technology Leadership Award as well as recognized as Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ rankings for EMEA.