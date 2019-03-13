SonicWall launches new platform to Protect Cloud Apps, Wireless Networks and Endpoints from targeted Cyber Attacks

SonicWall has launched new platform offerings for SMBs and enterprises to protect against targeted attacks on wireless networks, cloud apps and endpoints. The company has introduced new cloud-managed Wi-Fi access points and wireless planning tools designed to ease the deployment of global wireless networks.

SonicWall provides real-time protection for cloud applications, including G Suite, Office 365, Box and Dropbox, in addition to equipping organizations with advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities. To enhance wireless security and performance, the company delivers a range of new cloud-based deployment and management solutions.

SonicWall WiFi Cloud Manager and SonicWiFi mobile app simplify wireless access, control and troubleshooting capabilities across networks of any size or region, with single sign-on (SSO) access provided by the cloud-based Capture Security Center to ensure proper security measures are taken.

Organizations can pair new SonicWave access points with SonicWall firewalls for high-speed 802.11ac Wave 2 wireless access and deep packet inspection (DPI) of encrypted and unencrypted traffic. These new access points can also be deployed securely without a SonicWall firewall and offer integrated security services.

SonicWall’s new SOHO 250 and TZ350 series firewalls provide a unified security solution at a low total cost of ownership. Designed for SMBs, and distributed enterprise organizations with remote locations, the SOHO 250 and TZ350 integrate essential networking features to protect data and connected devices. The new firewall range combines high-speed threat prevention and SD-WAN technology with an extensive range of networking and wireless features.

SonicWall Cloud App Security 2.0 provides real-time protection for business-critical SaaS apps.

To identify and mitigate malicious malware or files stored in SaaS solutions, such as OneDrive, SonicWall Cloud App Security 2.0 integrates with the Capture ATP sandbox service. The new features extend SonicWall real-time automated breach detection and prevention capabilities into sanctioned SaaS environments using API integrations and monitor user-to-cloud and cloud-to-cloud traffic to identify unapproved cloud applications.

Email is the most common threat vector and security controls must be adapted as organizations move to cloud email. To combat advanced targeted phishing attacks, Cloud App Security 2.0 helps to catch malicious emails missed by the built-in security controls of cloud email platforms.

Designed to increase administrators’ response time, visibility and insight into advanced threats, SonicWall Capture Client 2.0 gives organizations active control of endpoint health with advanced endpoint detection and response capabilities.

Administrators can track threat origins and intended destination, kill and quarantine as necessary and roll back endpoints to a last-known healthy state in the event of an infection.

SonicWall’s Device Control helps organizations reduce their attack surface by locking out unknown or suspicious devices.

Employee behavior can prove challenging when building a sound cybersecurity defense. By using SonicWall Content Filtering Service capabilities, Capture Client blocks access to millions of known malicious domains, IP addresses and botnets to prevent infections caused by employee error.

According to Debasish Mukherjee, Country Manager India and SAARC, SonicWall, “With the threat landscape rapidly changing, cyber security tools have to constantly innovate and adapt to be able to combat even unknown vulnerabilities. At SonicWall, our core objective is to equip organizations improve their security posture. With our agile and scalable end-to-end suite of products, we are equipped to provide proven comprehensive solutions for dynamic cloud environments.”

He further added, “In the backdrop of Digital India, it is the right time to tap the Indian market, increase our footprint and be a part of this transition.”

SonicWall Cloud App Security 2.0 is available immediately. The SOHO 250 series, TZ350 series, SonicOS 6.5.4 and Capture Client 2.0 will be available in March 2019.