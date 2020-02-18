SonicWall Hosts APAC Partners in Abu Dhabi, Maps Out 2020 Channel Strategy

SonicWall held India Partner Summit in Abu Dhabi, meeting with its top performing channel partners to chart the business goals for this year. SonicWall, a 100% channel driven organization, invites the senior most partner executives who contribute over 90% of the company’s revenue to its annual partner event. This year, SonicWall announced new customer wins and anticipated product launches for 2020, ensuring partners are aware of the road ahead and can plan their resources accordingly. At the India Partner Summit, 50 Channel Partners were recognized for their contribution to SonicWall’s growth in 2019.

“Collaborating with our channel partners on business plans and charting out a roadmap together helps us achieve our growth target,” Debasish Mukherjee, VP Regional Sales, APAC at SonicWall said,”When we see the larger picture, it is imperative that our common goals with business associates are in sync regarding financial and people investments. To this end, we encourage our partners’ employees to join SonicWall University certification courses and upskill themselves.”

In 2020, SonicWall will increase its footprint and focus on the government sector in APAC countries. New product launches, efforts on selling the quick moving products & solutions and enhancing training capabilities were among other key discussion points at the event

SonicWall University is a sophisticated online partner enablement platform designed to keep SecureFirst Partner Sales Representatives, Pre-Sales and Support Engineers at the forefront of today’s cyber security threats and solutions. The platform offers free training with pathways for partners to earn their SecureFirst Sales, Technical and Support Accreditations. SonicWall continues to address its partners’ employees training and skilling needs and draws up incentive schemes which factor in training and upgrading by the salespeople. As of now, over 1000 salespersons have been trained in the SonicWall University.