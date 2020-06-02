SolarWinds Appoints Savex Technologies as New Distributor to Deliver Powerful IT Operations Management Solutions to Indian Market

SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the appointment of Savex Technologies as a distributor for India and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region. The new relationship will help increase awareness of the SolarWinds IT Operations Management (ITOM) portfolio for technology professionals in India, and ultimately provide the tools they need to meet the growing demand in the region to solve today’s IT challenges.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Savex Technologies is one of the largest information and communication technology (ICT) distributors in India. The company has over 32 years of experience in the ICT industry, now operating in more than 700 cities across India, with a network of over 200,000 engineers in its extended team. Savex prides itself in its deep expertise and knowledge in cutting edge technology and rigorous process control, as well as a strong MSP partner network. The company also holds a professional service arm, Uniserved, which acts as an aggregator to deliver tech services.

“Savex has deep ICT experience and expertise in the region, so we are delighted at the prospect of expanding and enhancing our coverage to the vast market, enabling us to service the growing demand we are seeing in India and the SAARC region,” said Sojung Lee, vice president, APJ sales, SolarWinds. “We see tremendous potential in the India and SAARC region as businesses continue to embark on their digital transformation journey. This teamed with the existing synergies between SolarWinds and Savex in terms of our ITOM portfolio—particularly our application performance management product suite—will help us to seamlessly bundle SolarWinds solutions into Savex’s existing offering, as well as offering the option of both perpetual and subscription-based pricing options. Together, we are excited to see this partnership mutually unlock new opportunities by scaling our reach in the market and solve technology professional’s challenges across the public sector and commercial industries,” Lee continued.

“We look forward to collaborating with SolarWinds and leveraging its existing portfolio as a world leader in network and systems management software,” said Anil Jagasia, Founder and Chairman, Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd. “This strategic partnership will enable our Partners to provide solutions to customers to monitor and manage the performance of IT environments whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. We believe this partnership will go a long way in enhancing SolarWinds presence in India, addressing the IT management needs of our customers.”