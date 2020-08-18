SOCOMEC Launches ‘ENERGIZING INDIA’ Digital Campaign

Socomec, a power management expert in the availability, control and safety of electrical installations, announces the launch of its digital campaign ‘ENERGIZING INDIA’, reiterating the brand’s steadfast commitment and contribution towards self-reliant India. The campaign has been designed to highlight the role played by the organization in energizing the country over the last 3 decades by bringing its disruptive innovations and technologies in the field of power solutions and by ensuring sustainable growth while adhering to environment norms through well-defined policies and procedures.

Commenting about the launch of the campaign, Mr. Sushil Virmani, Managing Director, Socomec Innovative Power Solutions, said, “Socomec has a strong belief in India and the future of the nation. That is why we have been continuously investing and progressively expanding our manufacturing facility, engineering and commercial offices. In pursuit of the nation’s mission from “Make in India” to “Self-reliant India” to galvanize the economy, we are proud to be part of this government’s mission by fostering growth, innovation and sustainable business operations for Indian Industries through our highly efficient, safe and reliable power solutions”.

He further added, “We pride ourselves on achieving high levels of customer satisfaction, with more than 12,000 happy customers and over 25,000 installations across India in a short span of time. We thank our customers for their continued patronage that is enabling us to achieve double digit growth for 5 consecutive years”.