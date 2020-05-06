Socomec Launches 24/7 UPS Remote Monitoring Link-UPS For Uninterrupted Customer Service

Socomec launched Link-UPS, a 24/7 UPS remote monitoring solution to assure the business and operation continuity of its customers to support during remote working environment.

The increasing demand for high quality energy – supplying Data Centers and other critical infrastructure – makes the UPS one of the most vital elements of the electrical architecture. Although reliability is engineered-in, UPS equipment is not impervious to unforeseen eventualities with the potential to negatively impact performance and, ultimately, business continuity – but by monitoring the UPS 24/7, and anticipating problems before they arise, it is possible to carry out rapid repairs and maintain continuity of operation. A New smart approach Socomec has harnessed the power of the latest digital smart technologies to improve support services. New IoT resources now enable the UPS, end-user and Socomec experts to be connected with unprecedented speed and transparency. By integrating smart technology within an electrical infrastructure, our innovative services enable the continuous monitoring of UPS parameters. Faults can be prevented before they take hold, and if an anomaly occurs, proactive actions can be initiated without waiting for the end-user’s call.

Speaking at the launch Sushil Virmani said “Socomec has taken multiple initiatives and puts in place necessary measures to adapt the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to navigate the uncertain times and to continue the business activity, Socomec is quickly adapting to the evolution in demand, aiming for operation continuity and introducing remote monitoring of UPS 24/7 through Link-UPS. We are confident that our customers will be benefited out of this new initiative”.

Further to this, he also added “In these trying times, our commitment to serving our customers remains intact. Our expert services team members are remain mobilized in the field to serve essential and critical customers power management needs, particularly in the battle against COVID-19. We respect our experts contributions, who are working tirelessly to ensure our customers operations uninterrupted”.