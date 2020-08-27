Silicon Power Appointed Mehul Kagalwala as Country Director and Supertron as National Distributor for India

Mehul Kagalwala has joined as a Country Director – India of Taiwan-based Silicon Power. According to Mehul, Silicon Power (SP) is serious and has ambitious plans for the development of India business. Recently, Silicon Power appointed Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd as Exclusive National Distributor (SEPL), appointed Gigabyte Services as Silicon Power Authorized Service Provider for India covering approx 40+ locations, appointed Regional Manager- South region. Above all investments show seriousness for growth of India business.

Mehul Kagalwala, said, “Now SP is very serious about establishing base in India. We appointed Supertron is our National Distributor which has a high credibility in the Indian market and through them we want to work on long-term basis in India.”

The main objective for SP at the moment is to become one of the top brands in India’s flash memory market and the main strategy for reaching this goal is to provide its customers with excellent service. Silicon Power shows commitment to solidify its presence in India by localizing its operations and expanding its network of service points.

“To start with we will focus on the SSD & DRAM business and gradually keep expanding our portfolio by adding product categories like Memory cards, Ext HDD & Mobile Accessories etc. SP’s best of quality products & SEPL’s partner connect will help us to create a strong channel base across India,” adds Mehul Kagalwala.