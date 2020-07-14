Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad Inaugurates FAIITA’s eStore Platform

On July 15, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hon’ble Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, inaugurates FAIITA’s (Federation of All India Information Technology Associations – FAIITA) eStore platform. The initiative in driven by the slogan ‘Join the movement, Strengthen yourself, Strengthen IT fraternity.’

Kaushik Pandya, President FAIITA comments, “FAIITA’s eStore is a unique concept for every brick & mortar or T3 partner across the nation. This platform will enable all of them to built & operate their own individual eStore, which is an extension to their physical business. This new hybrid model will capitalise and give them an opportunity to grow their business multi-fold with their estore running for 24 x 7 x 365. All the members associations of FAIITA are very eager and waiting to start the on-boarding of their eStores, which will be the next step after the inaugural function. This is a feature rich platform and our members will be highly benefited operating through this platform. We hope this will enhance the availability and ease of obtaining the products for end-customers and will be a great help to the members. ”

FAIITA has many IT associations from across the Indian states and regions as its members and each association has individual persons as its members who could be entrepreneurs, distributors, dealers, resellers and so on. So indirectly FAIITA has over 50,000 empanelled IT partners as members from across 25 states, including from T1 to T3/T4 partners, B&M stores, and IT and ITES solution providers. The members through their businesses create employment for about 500,000 and livelihood for about 2.5 million people across India. FAIITA is a registered body under the Societies Registration Act 1860 and has today evolved into one of the largest trade associations in India.