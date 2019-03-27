Shopmatic and Octopus merge to disrupt the Omnichannel ecosystem in the Asia Pacific region

Shopmatic announced its merger with Octopus, a Singapore-based company providing retail management solutions used by leading retailers to drive omni-channel sales and customer engagement.

Shopmatic & Octopus understand that retail businesses require a holistic offline and online digital ecosystem to scale their businesses and assist them in managing their customers, reducing operational costs and increasing revenue. While Shopmatic offers the entire ecosystem for establishing a successful business online, Octopus offers innovative, cloud-based retail management solutions to brick and mortar businesses, from small boutiques to large retail chains with several hundred stores.

The retailers that are succeeding today are incorporating modern omnichannel strategies into their operations, which include a cross channel customer experience across online & offline digital touch points, order management systems that provide accurate, real-time inventory & fulfillment intelligence and order visibility through highly scalable application programming interfaces (APIs) that connect to ERP and Financial Accounting platforms.

With this partnership, retail businesses will benefit from the gap that currently exists for them to go online as well as have strong offline touch points. This collaboration will also see both firms spread their wings into newer markets and leverage on each other’s geographical strengths, Shopmatic with their presence in India, Middle East, Singapore and Hong Kong and Octopus with their presence in China, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and the US.

By disrupting the market with its most-holistic suite of services covering both the online and offline landscapes for businesses, the combined entity will acquire 500,000 customers, generate more than $2Bn of GMV and achieve $10M [SP2]in revenue in 2019.

Anurag Avula, Co-Founder & CEO, Shopmatic said, “Our aim is to continue to cement our commitment to supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs in their online commerce journey, around the world. Through the Shopmatic platform, we have always wanted to democratise the process for any business to go online by making it easy, simple and cost-effective. We strongly believe that there needs to be an integrated consumer journey that allows brands to transparently enjoy the benefits of both offline and online journeys.”