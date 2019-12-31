Shiv Nadar School Students Showcase Tech-based Innovations Addressing Real-life Problems in Colloquium 2019

Grade 10 students of Shiv Nadar School Noida and Gurugram (a not-for-profit initiative of the Shiv Nadar Foundation in K12 education) showcased some pioneering technology innovations addressing real-life issues at Colloquium 2019, today. The winner for this year’s competition was Team Fluid Force from Shiv Nadar School Gurugram that comprised students — Aditya Tanwar, Jeiya Khurana, Arjun Singh Bedi, Piya Sharma and Mohammad Umar. The team developed a mechanism to save 94,500 litres of water in 45 days. The mechanism aims to utilize wasted water from RO water purification system. The winning team has received an all-expenses-paid trip to CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The second prize went to team Pawsitivity from Shiv Nadar School, Noida that comprised students — Arushi Shah, Navya Aggarwal, Navya Jain, Shreeya Mittal, Sprihha Singh and Utpal Chauhan. The team developed silicone-based prosthetic paws and limbs to make amputee dogs self-reliant. It has been ergonomically designed to fit the limbs of amputee dogs comfortably. The components of the prosthesis are plastazote, silicon, medipop bandage and rubber. Each of the team members won an Ipad.

The students follow a six months long process where they first identify a probable real-world issue, strategise and then chart a tech-enabled solution for it. The sub-jury then shortlists the top projects which are presented in front of an external jury comprising corporate leader, technology editors and entrepreneurs who judge the utility and aesthetic aspect of the projects. While a total of 15 projects from both Shiv Nadar School, Noida and Gurugram were presented to the sub-jury, only seven made it to the final jury round. The external jury comprised Rajiv Makhni, India’s Tech Guru, Hitesh Oberoi, MD and CEO, InfoEdge (Naukri.com) and Raj Rishi Chief Business Officer- Corporate Travel, MakeMyTrip.

Col. (Retd.) Gopal Karunakarn, CEO, Shiv Nadar School said, “The aim of Shiv Nadar School Colloquium is to showcase the best of year-long projects which Grade 10 students work on, with the objective of solving a real life problem. In order to do that, students apply their learnings from an integrated technology curriculum that they have been a part of since Grade 7. We believe that Education for life happens when knowledge is applied, and hence deeply embedded. Students work in teams and also learn the key skill of collaboration besides honing their critical thinking and communication skills.”